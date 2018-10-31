Golfzon launches membership program

|Advertisement for Golf Daddy (Golfzon)
Also each month members will be offered 10,000 won giveaway coupons at seven golf courses, operated by Golfzon’s sister company, Golfzon County. Users can also be given a coupon for using a GPS-tracking app that shows directions to one of its golf courses.
Users can subscribe to a monthly membership at 10,000 won a month or an annual membership at 100,000 won a year. The membership is available for purchase through its mobile app.
Golfzon operated over 4,900 golf simulators across the nation as of September.
(khnews@heraldcorp.com)