Golfzon launches membership program

BUSINESS

Golfzon, South Korea’s leading golf simulator maker, has launched a new membership discount offer for golfers playing with its simulators or visiting golf courses.Subscribers to the Golf Daddy membership program will each month be given a coupon worth 10,000 won ($8.80) after playing seven rounds at the simulator, an infinite supply of some 60 virtual items and discounts at online and offline shops for golf equipment.Also each month members will be offered 10,000 won giveaway coupons at seven golf courses, operated by Golfzon’s sister company, Golfzon County. Users can also be given a coupon for using a GPS-tracking app that shows directions to one of its golf courses.Users can subscribe to a monthly membership at 10,000 won a month or an annual membership at 100,000 won a year. The membership is available for purchase through its mobile app.Golfzon operated over 4,900 golf simulators across the nation as of September.