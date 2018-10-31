Korean Air introduces ways to spend mileage for trips, hotel reservations

BUSINESS

Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles, California (Korean Air)

South Korea’s leading air carrier Korean Air has introduced ways to efficiently use its Korean Air SkyPass mileage system.According to Korean Air, miles earned on the air carrier or partner airlines after July 1, 2008 are valid for 10 years from the date of travel and can be used until Dec. 31 of the 10th year.One of the most efficient way to use mileage had been to upgrade flight seats or purchase tickets, but Korean Air said the miles can also be used for purchasing package tours or making reservations for hotels and rental car services.At Korean Air’s travel products website, www.kalpak.co.kr, visitors can make reservations in the SkyPass mileage tour section for flights, hotels and travel reservations. The reservations require 15,000-32,000 mileage points. Hotels include KAL hotels on Jeju Island, the Grand Hyatt Incheon, Waikiki Resort Hotel in Hawaii and Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.One can also create a SkyPass Family Plan and add family members, including a spouse, children, parents, siblings, parents-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandparents and grandchildren to share mileage points.Family registration for SkyPass requires official documents as proof and the completion of an online form.