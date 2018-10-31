Man arrested, accused of attempted murder after running woman over

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man was arrested in Gwangju on Tuesday and is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running a woman over with his car in retaliation for rejecting him, police said.According to the Haenam Police Station, the 47-year-old man hit the woman with his Equus car in an alley in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, before fleeing the scene.Police say the two had met a few times and that the man became furious when the woman asked him to stop calling her. A subsequent argument allegedly led to the incident.The woman was taken to a hospital and is reported to be severely injured. The police investigation is still underway.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)