Korea showcases technology for operating fish farms

South Korea's oceans ministry on Wednesday unveiled the latest technologies that can be used to manage fish farms effectively.



A demonstration of a new system was held at a mullet fish farm in the southern county of Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province earlier in the day.







The system, which adopts the latest information and communications technologies and big data analysis, as well as advanced gadgets such as small unmanned submersible vehicles and underwater cameras, will allow workers to manage their fish farms from afar with their smartphone, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.The National Fisheries Research & Development Institute under the ministry has been working to develop the system since 2016, an official said. He highlighted such smartphone-based functions as feeding, checking the undersurface environment and calculating the size and weight of the fish automatically."Smart fish farms will help boost the efficiency of farming operations, create more jobs and develop eco-friendly ways of doing this business," said maritime minister Kim Young-choon, vowing to extend support for further technological advances. (Yonhap)