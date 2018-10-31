Top UAE official to visit South Korea this week

NATIONAL

A top United Arab Emirates official will visit Seoul on Thursday to discuss setting up a trip to South Korea by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other bilateral issues, the presidential spokesman said Wednesday.



Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, is scheduled to meet with presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok to discuss these issues, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.







The UAE official is expected to visit Cheong Wa Dae to meet with Im, but he has no plans to meet with President Moon Jae-in, Kim said.The two-day visit will be Al Mubarak's second trip to South Korea this year.He visited Seoul in January amid reports that the UAE had raised complaints about a memorandum of understanding that commits the South to providing military support for the Middle Eastern nation in the case of contingencies.During the January trip, Al Mubarak reaffirmed that relations between the two countries are strong and agreed to further upgrade ties. The two countries also agreed to launch a two plus two dialogue involving their top foreign affairs and defense officials.President Moon visited the UAE in March and held talks with the crown prince. (Yonhap)