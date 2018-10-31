EXO beats own record, surpassing 1.1m album preorders

ENTERTAINMENT

Global sensation EXO has beaten its own record for album preorders with “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo.”



According to the group’s agency, S.M. Entertainment, the LP, which is slated for release Nov. 2, recorded 1,104,617 preorders as of Monday, surpassing the band’s previous record of 1.1 million.







(S.M. Entertainment)

This makes EXO a quintuple-million seller, as all five of the LPs the band has released since its debut have hit the milestone of a million albums sold.“Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” marks a much-anticipated return to the music stage by the band after a long hiatus.EXO is set to appear on KBS2TV’s “Music Bank” on Nov. 2 to promote the new LP, followed by a showcase event on the same day at 8 p.m. at the plaza in Paradise City in Incheon.“Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” will be released via local digital music streaming sites on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)