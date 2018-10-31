Chinese artists' delegation to visit N. Korea Nov. 2: report

NATIONAL

A Chinese artistic delegation is scheduled to visit North Korea in early November, Pyongyang's broadcaster said, amid a rapid improvement in the bilateral relationship.



The Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported Tuesday that the artists led by a ranking culture and tourism ministry official will visit North Korea at the invitation of the Ministry of Culture, starting November 2.







Song Tao, head of the international liaison department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party in China (right) speaking with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit in April, 2018 (KCNA via Yonhap)

The broadcaster didn't disclose details of the Chinese delegation's itinerary in the North and performance schedule.Watchers say the planned visit is seen as part of the two countries' efforts to further expand exchanges in various fields.In April, a Chinese art troupe led by Song Tao, head of the international liaison department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, performed in Pyongyang.At that time, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un drew attention by meeting with Song and watching the Chinese trope's performance. (Yonhap)