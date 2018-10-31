Beer exports increase with growing popularity in China

BUSINESS

Exports of South Korean beer have jumped more than 50 percent so far this year compared with the same months last year, driven by growing popularity in China, data showed Wednesday.



Figures from the Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. showed exports of $121 million in the January-September period, up 56.3 percent from $78.2 million in the same months last year. The total up to end-September already has exceeded the $112.4 million for all 2017, according to the data.



Shipments to China this year reached $69 million, up 106.2 percent from the same period last year. For Hong Kong, they increased 10.1 percent to $27 million.







(Yonhap)

The most popular brand in China is Blue Girl from Oriental Brewery, which exports it as an original design manufacturer. The brand first succeeded in Hong Kong and now is showing strong sales in China's southern region.South Korea exported $7 million worth of beer to Iraq this year and $3.6 million to the United States, a gain of 37.7 percent and 20 percent, respectively.Data showed better exports of beverages as well for this year, surpassing $300 million for the first time.Beverage shipments to the US totaled $55 million for the January-September period. The figure is followed by $54 million to Cambodia, $38 million to China and $23 million to Vietnam. The numbers translate to an increase of 3.9 percent, 17.4 percent, 15 percent and 40.5 percent, respectively.For exports of agricultural and fisheries products, shipments this year rose 1.4 percent from last year to $6.87 billion. The total includes $898 million in fresh foods, $4.2 billion in processed foods and $1.76 billion in fisheries. (Yonhap)