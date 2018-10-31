S. Korean taekwondo demonstration team arrives in N. Korea for performances

NATIONAL

PYONGYANG -- A South Korea-led World Taekwondo delegation has arrived in Pyongyang for performances and talks in the North Korean capital.



The 49-member delegation, led by WT's South Korean President Choue Chung-won, arrived in Pyongyang via Beijing on Tuesday evening. They will stay in Pyongyang until Saturday.



The delegation includes a demonstration team of 18 South Korean taekwondo practitioners and four coaching and supporting staff members. They will have a one-hour performance at Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang on Wednesday and will have a joint performance with the demonstration team from the North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation.







This is the WT's first visit to Pyongyang since April. That month the taekwondo demonstration team traveled with a South Korean art troupe and also performed twice.The delegation also has five foreigners, including WT Secretary General Hoss Rafaty.At Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, the WT delegation was welcomed by ITF officials. The WT team then attended a dinner reception at Yanggakdo International Hotel hosted by the ITF, with its North Korean president, Ri Yong-son, in attendance.In his welcoming remarks, Ri said the visit by the WT demonstration team will be "an important milestone in the development of taekwondo."In addition to their joint performance, WT and ITF leaders will hold talks on a wide range of cooperative projects. (Yonhap)