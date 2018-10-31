Seoul denies new bilateral working group on NK signals rift in alliance

NATIONAL

South Korea and the US have agreed to launch a working group for coordinating on North Korea-related issues, sparking criticism from conservatives that it is evidence of a rift in the allies’ stance.



On Tuesday, the US Department of State revealed that Seoul had agreed to form a working group during US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegen’s trip to Seoul.



According to State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino, the working group will “strengthen our close coordination on our diplomacy, on our denuclearization efforts, on sanctions implementation, and inter-Korean cooperation that comply with the United Nations sanctions.”

Stephen Biegun, US Special Representative for North Korea (right), shaking hands with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, October 30, 2018 (Yonhap)

In South Korea, the revelation led to speculation that the allies’ North Korea policies are drifting apart, and that the establishment of a working group reflects Washington’s concerns that Seoul is getting ahead of denuclearization process in pushing inter-Korean projects.



According to reports, the US has expressed concerns about the pace at which inter-Korean relations have been developing in recent months. Military agreements between the two Koreas -- particularly concerning a no-fly zone near the border -- and projects that may require South Korean financial input in the North are said to have fed concerns in the US.



The South Korean government played down speculations surrounding the working group, saying the body was suggested by Biegen to allow closer cooperation between the allies.



“The working group (was suggested) during discussions on ways to achieve closer communication, and our government agreed,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.



He said the idea was put forward by Biegen during his trip to Seoul to meet with ranking officials including presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.



According to Kim, details such as who would be included in the group have not been decided.



Regarding whether the working group would serve as a channel for discussing easing sanctions or for ensuring adherence to sanctions, Kim said the body would deal with related issues in general.



“(The working group) is an organization for (enabling) closer discussions on denuclearization and peace process for the Korean Peninsula,” Kim said.



The Cheong Wa Dae spokesman also asked the press not to read too much into the issue, saying that the working group was suggested as a means to discuss North Korean issues “more systematically, on a dimension that goes beyond (the position of) special representative.”



A high-level Foreign Ministry official backed up Kim, saying that the idea for a working group had been floated around for some months, and that Seoul suggested the idea first.



The official ruled out speculations that the working group’s formation reflects developments other that the allies’ intentions to strengthen cooperation.



“We are clear in our intent to seek inter-Korean development while upholding sanctions,” he said.



He also said that the working group will “fill out” the agreements between the leaders of the Koreas and the US.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)