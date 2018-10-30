Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea to hold annual consultation meeting with Fitch this week

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 30, 2018 - 19:30
  • Updated : Oct 30, 2018 - 19:30

The South Korean government will hold an annual consultation meeting with global rating agency Fitch Ratings this week on the country’s credit valuation, the finance ministry said Tuesday,

Led by Stephen Schwartz, senior director at Fitch Ratings Inc., the delegation will be in South Korea from Wednesday to Friday for meetings with officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Bank of Korea and other government agencies.

They will look into the macroeconomic policies of the Moon Jae-in government, as well as financial issues, like household debt, according to the finance ministry.

The country’s fiscal health and financial stability will also be on the checklist, along with trade issues and geopolitical developments surrounding North Korea, the ministry said.

In June this year, Fitch reaffirmed its fourth-highest, ‘AA-,’ rating for South Korea with a stable outlook, citing lingering geopolitical risks and concerns of a trade war between the United States and China. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114