Kakaopay membership users top 5M

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 30, 2018 - 16:28
  • Updated : Oct 30, 2018 - 16:28

Kakaopay Corp., a South Korean mobile payment platform, said Tuesday its "all-in-one" barcode membership has attracted more than 5 million users.

Kakaopay said its members can accumulate and use points in making transactions in 65,000 stores, including convenience stores and gas stations, across the country just by showing their barcodes in the mobile messenger KakaoTalk.


(Yonhap)

Kakaopay -- which is similar to the American online payment service PayPal -- also allows people to preregister their credit and debit cards for transactions.

"The reasons behind the fast growing number of users is the Kakao Pay's unique technology behind the all-in-one barcode and convenience based on the Kakao Talk mobile messenger, along with the company's partnership with various companies, including the nation's leading membership brands," the company said. (Yonhap)



