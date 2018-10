ENTERTAINMENT

(Cube Entertainment)

BTOB released a teaser image of special album “Hour Moment” through its official social media account on Oct. 30. The image contains a date and the album name with a photo of BTOB walking down a wide path.The new album has raised expectations, including a track that BTOB leader Seo Eun-kwang participated in before his enlistment for mandatory military service. According to the group’s agency Cube Entertainment, BTOB plans to promote the album as a six-piece unit -- excluding Seo.The upcoming album follows the EP “This Is Us,” released in June.“Hour Moment” will be released on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. via local music streaming sites.By Lee So-jeong ( xojeong2@heraldcorp.com