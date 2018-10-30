Shinhan Bank ties up with Indonesian fintech firm Akulaku on digital banking

BUSINESS

Shinhan Bank said Tuesday it signed an agreement with Indonesian financial technology firm Akulaku to jointly offer digital banking services in the Southeast Asian country.



Under the agreement, Shinhan Bank and Akulaku, which operates a consumer installment loan platform, will jointly develop digital banking services and other consumer finance services.







(Yonhap)

Akulaku has about 13 million registered users and 3 million people use its online shopping and consumer installment loan services per month, according to Shinhan Bank.Shinhan said it will expand cooperation on digital banking with fintech firms in Vietnam, China and India. (Yonhap)