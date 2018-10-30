Paradise City’s boutique hotel Art Paradiso offers special packages

Situated next to Incheon Airport, the nation’s main gateway to the world, Paradise City opened its art and entertainment facilities in September, including a spa facility, a club, a shopping arcade and more. One of the facilities revealed at the time was the all-suites boutique hotel Art Paradiso.
The hotel, including the rooms, the lounges and the elevators, is filled with modern and contemporary artworks, much like an art gallery.
On the first floor lobby, media artist Paik Nam-june’s “Hitchcocked” greets the guests. Paik was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film “The Birds.” A doll modeled after Hitchcock is placed in a bird cage.
|“Lady Justice” series by photographer-artist Alexia Sinclair is on display at the Clock Lounge. (Paradise City)
A wall at the Clock Lounge is decorated with 12 photos from the “Lady Justice” series by Alexia Sinclair. Through the artwork, the Australian artist expressed how the goddess of justice is portrayed in different cultures.
The elevators are decorated with “Day-By-Day,” created by Xeva, a Korean graffiti artist. Through dots, lines and faces, the artist describes the night and day of a city.
To enter the contemporary Korean dining restaurant SERASÉ at the hotel, diners have to walk through a 4.5-meter-high wooden door. The eatery is decorated with a custom-made crystal chandelier in the center, inspired by the chandeliers at the Hogwarts School from the Harry Potter series.
The hotel’s overall theme is retro, a mix-and-match of modern and classic. The lighting is dim, highlighting the artworks with spot lights. Black and white marbles were used to add a classic touch to the rooms. Brass was used for moldings, frames and furniture to give the rooms a modern touch.
Meanwhile, Art Paradiso is offering two packages for the year-end season. Artistic Healing: Cimer package offers guests a one-night stay at the boutique hotel, access to spa facility Cimer and the swimming pool and fitness club at Paradise Hotel & Resort. The package costs 360,000 won ($315).
Art Paradiso Special package adds more benefits, including access to night club Chroma and art exhibition hall Paradise Art Space. Also, the guests can have dinner and breakfast at restaurant SERASÉ. The package costs 650,000 won.
Both packages are designed for two guests and will be offered from November to December. Reservations can be made through the official website at www.p-city.com.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)