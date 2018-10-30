Hong Sam Won mesmerizes US with red ginseng drink

BUSINESS

South Korea’s flagship red ginseng drink Hong Sam Won from Cheong Kwan Jang is not only the oldest of its kind, but also the longest-running leader, maintain its top spot for 30 years.Backed by such consistent popularity and the proven quality of the red ginseng drink, Hong Sam Won has been exported worldwide, particularly proving popular in the United States and China.The drink had been sold mainly at Korean supermarkets in the US until 2014. Its distribution began stretching out to Costco in the following year, equipped with a nationwide sales network in the US.Its loyal customers expanded from Koreans to include other Asians, and further to other consumers in general, expanding the market, the company said.The pouch-type Hong Sam Won received notable popularity in the US due to convenience in storing the products, as opposed to bottled drinks mostly sold in Korea.Sales of Hong Sam Won are on the increase online, as well as on Instagram, owing to the reputation regarding various medical effects, including as treatment for fatigue, immunity and energy enhancement.Hong Sam Won has also been sought by avid fans of K-pop and Korean culture looking for high content red ginseng.By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)