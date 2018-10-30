Number of temporary workers inches up in 2018

BUSINESS

The number of temporary workers in South Korea rose slightly this year from a year earlier, with the percentage of such employment also rising, government data showed Tuesday.



A total of 6.61 million workers were non-regular workers, part-timers or outsourced laborers as of August 2018, up 36,000 from a year ago, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



They accounted for 33 percent of the country's 20.04 million salaried employees.







(Yonhap)

The 2018 data also showed that of the non-regular workers, 2.93 million were men, accounting for 44.4 percent, while 3.67 million were women.Some 47 percent of the non-regular workers were in their 50s and 60s, the data showed.Their average monthly salary for temporary workers was 1.64 million won ($1,438), up 75,000 won, or 4.8 percent, from a year earlier, compared to 3 million won -- a 5.5 percent, or 158,000 won rise -- for regular workers, according to the data. (Yonhap)