Park Sung-hyun falls from No. 1 in women's golf rankings

SPORTS

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun has slipped from the No. 1 ranking in the women's world golf rankings.



Park fell a spot to No. 2 in the latest rankings announced Tuesday, with Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand taking her place at the top.







South Korea`s Park Sung-hyun, left, and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (Yonhap)

Park, the 2017 LPGA Player of the Year, had been No. 1 since Aug. 20.Jutanugarn has 8.06 ranking points, while Park has 7.90 points.There were three other South Koreans inside the top 10: Ryu So-yeon and Park In-bee remained at No. 3 and No. 4. Ko Jin-young, who clinched the Rookie of the Year award last week, climbed one spot to reach No. 10. (Yonhap)