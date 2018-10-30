NK leader inspects construction site, first reported activity in 19 days

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a construction site in the country's northern region in his first reported public activity in 19 days, according to the North's state media Tuesday.



Kim visited Samjiyon County of Ryanggang Province bordering China in a "field guidance" to inspect houses, facilities and other buildings under construction, the Korean Central News Agency reported.







(Yonhap)

"He said with great appreciation that when he came there in August, framework construction was under way and in just a little more than two months most of them have entered the phase of completion," the KCNA said in English.Kim called for the completion of construction by October 2020, when North Korea will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its ruling party founding, which is about a year ahead of schedule, it added."Next year is of a crucial year in completing Samjiyon County construction by 2020," he was quoted as saying.Kim's trip to Samjiyon County, which the North claims to be the birthplace of his late father and former ruler Kim Jong-il, marked his first reported "field guidance" in nearly three weeks.His last reported public activity was a trip to the Theater of Samjiyon Orchestra on Oct. 11.In the latest trip, Kim was accompanied by Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea; Jo Yong-won, and Kim Yong-su, vice department directors of the WPK; and Kim Chang-son, who is known as Kim's de facto chief of staff. (Yonhap)