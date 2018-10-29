S. Korea qualify for 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

South Korea clinched a spot in the next edition of FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday with a victory at the regional qualifying tournament.South Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to reach the semifinals at the Asian Football Confederation U-19 Championship at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, Indonesia, on Monday. Jeon Se-jin scored the winner in the 44th minute to send South Korea to the final four.The top four finishers at this AFC event will play at the 2019 U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Poland from May 23 to June 15.Coached by Chung Jung-yong, South Korea will face Qatar in the semifinals on Thursday in Jakarta.South Korea hosted the 2017 U-20 World Cup, and the young Taeguk Warriors have played at 14 previous tournaments. The country's best performance is a fourth place finish in 1983 in Mexico. (Yonhap)