S. Korea qualify for 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

South Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to reach the semifinals at the Asian Football Confederation U-19 Championship at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, Indonesia, on Monday. Jeon Se-jin scored the winner in the 44th minute to send South Korea to the final four.
|(Yonhap)
Coached by Chung Jung-yong, South Korea will face Qatar in the semifinals on Thursday in Jakarta.
South Korea hosted the 2017 U-20 World Cup, and the young Taeguk Warriors have played at 14 previous tournaments. The country's best performance is a fourth place finish in 1983 in Mexico. (Yonhap)