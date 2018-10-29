Moody's says robust Q3 results 'credit positive' for Posco

Last week, Posco reported a 17 percent on-year jump in net profit in the July-September quarter to 1.058 trillion won ($931 million) from 906.6 billion won a year earlier. The net gain was helped by increased shareholding gains from affiliates.
|(Yonhap)
Posco's solid results are "credit positive because they support the company's Baa1 rating and reflect continuing favorable operating conditions. These conditions are underpinned by solid steel prices, moderate raw material costs and mainly healthy operating performances at its key subsidiaries," Moody's analyst Sean Hwang said in a statement.
Moody's expected that recovery in some domestic end-markets, such as shipbuilding, continued capacity reduction and strict environmental measures in China will underpin the steelmaker's earnings in 2019. (Yonhap)