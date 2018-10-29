Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Rate of Korean children in state preschools among lowest in OECD

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Oct 29, 2018 - 18:13
  Oct 29, 2018





According to analysis of an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report titled "Education at a Glance 2018," South Korea's figure for children between the ages of 3 and 5 in state-run preschools stood at 21.1 percent in 2016, compared to the OECD average of 66.9 percent.

With the figure, South Korea ranked 32nd among the 35 member states. The countries behind it were Australia, Ireland and New Zealand, likely due to their having many other regional and religious child care facilities. 









