‘Egyptian military safeguards bilateral cooperation’: defense attache

|Egyptian Defense Attache Col. Maged Elwan (second from right) poses at a reception for the 45th anniversary of Egyptian Armed Forces Day on Wednesday. (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)
The Egyptian Embassy in Seoul and its Defense Office marked Egyptian Armed Forces Day on Wednesday.
On Oct. 6 each year, Egypt celebrates the October War of 1973, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War or Yom Kippur War. The war began with the Egyptian Army’s crossing of the Suez Canal as part of Operation Badr, which culminated in the capture of the Bar Lev Line, a chain of fortifications built by Israel along the eastern bank of the canal.
“Forty-five years have passed since the glorious October victory that embodied patriotism and Arabism,” said Egyptian Defense Attache Col. Maged Elwan during a reception at Lotte Hotel in Seoul. “All Arab and African countries mustered their efforts to support Egypt’s sovereignty and its dignity.”
Noting that “those who have lived through the scourge of war know the value of peace,” the colonel said the victory symbolized the “first brick in a wall of peace that Egypt has sought to complete” against internal and external challenges.
“Egypt has committed itself to countering terrorism on behalf of the world,” he said, adding the country has simultaneously chosen a path of development and international cooperation.
The celebration coincided with the inauguration of the Egyptian Defense Office in Korea.
“The successive visits of Egyptian officials during the past few years, especially our president, armed forces commander in chief and minister of defense and military production, have extended our bridge of cooperation in political, military and economic fields,” he said. “There has been a revolution on the banks of the Nile River with the construction of factories, universities, schools, hospitals, new cities, airports, road networks, power plants, desalination plants, free investment zones and other facilities.”
The projects have been implemented with international partners, with Korean companies playing a vital role, he added.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)