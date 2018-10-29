OB joins beer yoga trend

BUSINESS

A poster for a beer yoga event by OB (OB)

Riding on the growing popularity of “beer yoga,” South Korea’s largest beer maker by revenue Oriental Brewery said it recently hosted a beer yoga class in Itaewon, central Seoul.Beer yoga refers to a form of fitness originating from Berlin that has been trending since the mid-2010s. The class allows participants to do yoga while drinking beer, citing it can help reach the highest level of consciousness by pairing philosophy with pleasure.The event organized by OB took place on Sunday and Monday at Casa Corona in Itaewon, including yoga instructions, barbecue and performances.AB InBev’s subsidiary wholly owns the Korean brewery that sells beers ranging from homegrown Cass and the OB lineup, as well as foreign brands like Corona, Hoegaarden, Stella Artois and Budweiser.The event will precede another series of events, such as a do-it-yourself art workshop and events involving live music performances or movies, according to the company.