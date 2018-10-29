Youth football event organizers looking to invite US teams to N.Korea : official

NATIONAL

The organizers of an international youth football tournament for inter-Korean sports exchanges are looking to invite teams from the United States next year when the competition will be held in North Korea, a South Korean governor said Monday.



Gangwon Gov. Choi Moon-soon said during his press conference that the organizers of the Ari Sports Cup are planning to bring American teams to Wonsan, North Korea, when the sixth edition of the under-15 football tournament kicks off in May 2019.







The tournament, organized by the Seoul-based South-North Inter-Korean Sports Association and North Korea's April 25 sports club, started in 2014. The fifth edition of the tournament is currently being held in Inje and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, with an 84-member North Korean delegation staying in South Korea since last Thursday."The April 25 sports club and the South-North Inter-Korean Sports Association have signed an agreement to continue exchanges even if inter-Korean relations get worse," Choi said. "The two sides have built a strong relationship of trust after communicating with each other for a long time."Choi recalled his memory of the New York Philharmonic concert in Pyongyang in 2008 and said it's time for "season 2" to improve US-North Korea relations."Ultimately, Korean issues need to be solved internationally and to do so, US-North Korea relations are important," he said."We're looking for US youth football teams to come to Wonsan, North Korea, next year, for the 6th Ari Sports Cup."Choi said the sports event can make a breakthrough in North Korean issues."The Ari Sports Cup is not a political event, but it can have an impact on politics," he said. "Although there have been exchanges between the top officials, people don't really feel that peace is coming. So, we are putting our efforts toward that in that sense."Choi recently visited Pyongyang after he was included in the South Korean delegation for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The governor said he had an opportunity to talk with Kim."I said, 'Thank you' to Kim Jong-un for North Korea's participation at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and he told me, "Let's do it better,'" Choi said. "I also talked to Kim about expanding exchanges between the local municipal governments."Choi added that North Koreans have big interests in developing sports."North Korea is strong in boxing, but there are no pro boxers," he said. "It appears that North Korea wants to foster pro boxers and let them compete internationally, including in the US market." (Yonhap)