Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Fistfight breaks out between Chinese shoppers at Incheon duty-free shop

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Oct 29, 2018 - 14:48
  • Updated : Oct 29, 2018 - 14:48
A fistfight occurred between two groups of Chinese tourists at Incheon International Airport on Sunday, according to police.

The conflict started when one group apparently cut in line ahead of the other at a duty-free store on the third floor of the airport. Some of the tourists were reported to have been injured and received treatment at the medical center inside the airport.


(Yonhap)

It has been reported that both parties told police they would press assault charges against each other.

“It is hard to say that these people violated aviation security laws because they fought in front of a duty-free store, rather than during the security check or inside a plane,” an officer said. “We will look into the allegations when they file the reports.”

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114