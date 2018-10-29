Fistfight breaks out between Chinese shoppers at Incheon duty-free shop

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A fistfight occurred between two groups of Chinese tourists at Incheon International Airport on Sunday, according to police.The conflict started when one group apparently cut in line ahead of the other at a duty-free store on the third floor of the airport. Some of the tourists were reported to have been injured and received treatment at the medical center inside the airport.It has been reported that both parties told police they would press assault charges against each other.“It is hard to say that these people violated aviation security laws because they fought in front of a duty-free store, rather than during the security check or inside a plane,” an officer said. “We will look into the allegations when they file the reports.”By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)