Last month's summit agreement with N. Korea promulgated

NATIONAL

Last month's summit agreement with North Korea was published in the government's official gazette Monday, completing the ratification and promulgation of the peace deal amid opposition criticism that the government failed to win parliamentary consent.



The government said in the gazette that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed the Pyongyang Joint Declaration after discussing measures to upgrade inter-Korean relations to a higher level.



It also said the deal is not expected to put a serious fiscal burden on the country.







South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during summit in Pyongyang September 19, 2018 (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in ratified the agreement last week after the government concluded that parliamentary consent is not necessary because an earlier, overarching agreement, the Panmunjom Declaration reached at April's first summit, is going through a parliamentary ratification process.The government's point was that last month's Pyongyang Declaration is designed to carry out April's Panmunjom Declaration and parliamentary ratification of the broader agreement would cover all subsidiary agreements.But conservative opposition parties, including the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, cried foul play, claiming it makes no sense to ratify an auxiliary agreement when the main agreement has not been ratified yet.April's Panmunjom Declaration contains a series of broad agreements to halt "all hostile acts" against each other, explore ways to enhance cross-border exchanges and pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The Pyongyang Joint Declaration fleshed out the April deal and calls for a series of wide-ranging economic and humanitarian cooperation projects and exchanges between the two sides. It also contains the North's commitment to take specific steps toward denuclearization. (Yonhap)