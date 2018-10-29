[Weather] Rain, thunder and hail forecast for Monday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Overcast skies are expected in South Korea on Monday, with thunderstorms in some parts of the country. Hail is forecast for some areas in the nation’s central region.About 5 to 20 millimeters of rain will fall on the Gyeongsang provinces, and scattered showers will produce less than 5 mm of rainfall in the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province as well as the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions.According to the Korean Meteorological Administration, morning temperatures across the country recorded 1-12 degrees Celsius, but are set to rise to 11-19 C in the afternoon.Daytime temperatures in Seoul will reach 12 C, Incheon 12 C, Gangneung 14 C, Sejong 15 C, Gwangju 18 C and Busan 19 C.Clear skies are forecast nationwide for Tuesday, except in South Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla provinces, which should see light rain or snow in the morning. The mercury will plummet to 1 C in Seoul, 3 C in Daejeon and Incheon, and 4 C in Daegu and Gangneung -- about 3 to 7 C lower than average for this time of year.By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)