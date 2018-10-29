Gyeonggi governor appears for police questioning

Appearing at the Bundang Police Station in Gyeonggi Province at 9:50 a.m., he greeted and shook hands with supporters for 10 minutes before entering.
“(My) one hour as Gyeonggi governor is equal to the one hour of the 13 million (Gyeonggi residents). I am sorry to the people,” Lee said in front of the police station.
|Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung appears for police questioning (Yonhap)
“I have not abused my administrative authority for personal affairs. Not all, but some police officials appear to be magnifying this case. There is the prosecution and the court, so I believe it will all work out if the process goes according to reason.”
Lee is the second provincial chief elected last year to be investigated by police. South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo was questioned in May over his involvement in a power blogger’s alleged rigging of public opinion online. The first hearing for his case also convened Monday.
Days before the June 13 local elections, the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party filed a complaint against Lee alleging he had falsely denied abusing his authority as the mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, to force his brother, now deceased, to be admitted to a mental institution against his will in 2012.
The opposition party said that Lee lied about an alleged affair with the actress during the election campaign and pressured local companies to provide more than 16 billion won ($14.2 million) to the city-affiliated pro soccer team in the form of advertising when he was Seongnam mayor.
Actress Kim Bu-seon also lodged a police complaint and filed a lawsuit alleging defamation after Lee denied her claims that he had an extramarital affair with her. To back her argument, she described a mole in a private area of the governor’s body.
Lee flatly denies all allegations. On Oct. 16 he had physicians at a university hospital examine his body for the said mole to refute the actress’ claim. Doctors found no evidence the “black mole.”
Bundang Police said a 20-member investigation team had been formed consisting of four lawyer-turned-police officers to look into the scandals.
At the scene on Monday, some 500 Lee supporters held a rally on the left side of the building, as some 30 members of a conservative opposition group protested on the right side of the building.
Police raided the home and office of Lee on Oct. 12 and completed the review of two cellphones and computer files they seized from Lee and Seongnam City Hall.
Lee also faces some 20 other complaints filed by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and individuals, and he is accused of having a link with an organized crime syndicate.
Lee, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, became governor of Gyeonggi Province in the June local election last year. Previously, he served as Seongnam mayor and was also a contender in the party’s presidential primary last year.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)