Moon to deliver budget speech later this week

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in will deliver a budget speech at the National Assembly later this week, officials said Monday.



Moon is expected to use the address set for Thursday to urge the National Assembly to ratify his first summit agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and call for budgetary support necessary to carry out the Panmunjom Declaration.







Moon is also expected to call for bipartisan support for a series of pending economic and reform bills.It will be Moon's second budget speech, following the first one last year. (Yonhap)