6 out of 10 Koreans in favor of special tribunal over judiciary scandal

NATIONAL

More than 6 out of 10 South Koreans are in favor of the establishment of a special tribunal over a judiciary power abuse scandal involving a former top court chief, a poll showed Monday.



In a poll by Realmeter on 502 adults nationwide, 61.9 percent of the respondents said that they consent to the adoption of the special panel of judges for fair trial over an allegation that ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae used trials in its dealing with the presidential office.







Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae (Yonhap)

The survey showed that 24.6 percent oppose the move, citing concerns that the creation of the tribunal could hamper the independence of the judiciary branch and spark a row over unconstitutionality.Four parties, including the ruling Democratic Party, announced last week that they will seek a motion to set up the tribunal during the ongoing regular parliamentary session over the scandal. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party did not join it.Yang is alleged to have sought to use politically sensitive trials in persuading senior presidential aides to then conservative President Park Geun-hye to support Yang's bid to establish a court of appeals.The poll showed that 80.1 percent of those with liberal political inclinations are in favor of the creation of the special court, while 45 percent of those with conservative views oppose it. (Yonhap)