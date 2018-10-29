Go to Mobile Version

Heads of brokerages to hold emergency meeting on market volatility

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 29, 2018 - 09:39
  • Updated : Oct 29, 2018 - 09:39

Chiefs of South Korean securities firms will hold an emergency meeting Monday in the wake of the recent stock market rout, a local investment association said.

The heads of major brokerages will gather later in the day "to assess recent market situations and discuss ways to better respond," the Korea Financial Investment Association said in a release.


(Yonhap)

In the face of a mixture of unfavorable factors both at home and abroad, the benchmark KOSPI received a battering on Friday, finishing at 2,027.15, down 13.48 percent in October alone.

The monthly fall was the steepest since October 2008, when the country was suffering from the aftermath of the global financial crisis, according to the bourse operator, Korea Exchange. (Yonhap)



