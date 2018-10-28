[Video] K-pop spreading to older, more mainstream, fan base

In recent years, it is not only high school students embracing K-pop music. People in their 20s and older -- those with more purchasing power -- are fueling the exponential growth of K-pop and its associated merchandise market.
The Korea Herald met two passionate K-pop fans in their 20s: Jung Yoo-kyoung, who belongs to EXO-L; and Woo Nam-yee, who belongs to the BTS Army.
|Jung Yoo-kyoung looked over her merchandise
Jung recently traveled to Osaka, Japan, for an EXO concert.
“It cost me between 600,000 and 700,000 won to watch the EXO Osaka concert, but I was just happy. Don’t you think that I should be happy, considering the time and money I’ve spent?”
|Woo Nam-yee showed BTS' concert tickets
Woo even traveled to the US in September to witness part of BTS’ concert tour.
Both said their idols had had a significant influence on them. They talk more about their passion for K-pop in the following video :
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)