Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[Video] K-pop spreading to older, more mainstream, fan base

By Lee So-jeong
  • Published : Oct 29, 2018 - 11:39
  • Updated : Oct 29, 2018 - 13:25
The growing number of K-pop fans in Korea and elsewhere is generating a stronger cultural and commercial impact than ever before, as the boom led by high-profile groups such as BTS expands to a wider range of market segments.

In recent years, it is not only high school students embracing K-pop music. People in their 20s and older -- those with more purchasing power -- are fueling the exponential growth of K-pop and its associated merchandise market.

The Korea Herald met two passionate K-pop fans in their 20s: Jung Yoo-kyoung, who belongs to EXO-L; and Woo Nam-yee, who belongs to the BTS Army. 


Jung Yoo-kyoung looked over her merchandise

Jung recently traveled to Osaka, Japan, for an EXO concert.

“It cost me between 600,000 and 700,000 won to watch the EXO Osaka concert, but I was just happy. Don’t you think that I should be happy, considering the time and money I’ve spent?” 
 
Woo Nam-yee showed BTS' concert tickets

Woo even traveled to the US in September to witness part of BTS’ concert tour.

Both said their idols had had a significant influence on them. They talk more about their passion for K-pop in the following video :


(Shot and edited by Lee So-jeong / The Korea Herald)




By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114