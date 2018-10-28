Go to Mobile Version

Jeju Island to host star-studded K-pop concert

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Oct 28, 2018 - 18:02
  • Updated : Oct 28, 2018 - 18:11
The first 2018 Jeju Hallyu Festival will kick off on Nov. 4 at Jeju Stadium.

Korea Management Federation, which has been running the Korea Music Festival at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for the previous two years, is behind the new annual K-pop festival on Jeju Island.



Wanna One, AOA, Red Velvet, EXID, Oh My Girl, Momoland, NCT Dream, 9 Muses, GFriend, Hwang Chi-yeol, N.Flying, Pentagon, Stray Kids, The Boyz, Dreamcatcher and more will perform for the festival this year.

Tickets for the stands can be purchased at www.ticketlink.co.kr, while tickets closer to the stage are available from www.kstar.tv.

For more information, visit http://jejuhallyufestival.org/

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


