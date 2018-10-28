[Graphic News] Medical disputes by foreign patients rising: data

LIFE&STYLE

A total of 810 medical disputes involving foreign patients were registered with a local arbitration agency over the last six years, government data have showed.According to the data from the Korea Medical Dispute Mediation and Arbitration Agency and submitted to the National Assembly, 147 cases were registered with the agency in 2017 by foreigners seeking assistance or consultations, up from 111 in 2013. A total of 125 cases were registered this year through September.By nationality, 538 cases were registered by Chinese patients, accounting for 66.4 percent of the total. Following that were 72 cases from Americans, 41 by Vietnamese and 22 by Mongolians, the data showed.The data also showed that 132 cases were made concerning plastic surgery, followed by 70 in orthopedics, 60 in obstetrics and 55 concerning dental clinics.