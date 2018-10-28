Which Asian country has the most hydropower capacity?

BUSINESS

NEW DELHI -- According to the recent Hydropower Status Report, East Asia and the Pacific has the highest annual increase in hydropower capacity with China contributing the largest share of installed capacity. Over 90 per cent of the capacity added in 2017 in the region came from China, which increased its total installed capacity to 341,190 MW.Japan is second in the region with an installed capacity of 49,905 MW. It is followed closely by India with an installed capacity of 49,382 MW. In India, added capacity was contributed by the 1,200 MW Teesta III project in the Himalayan north-eastern state of Sikkim.Vietnam is ranked third in the region with an installed capacity of 16, 679MW. It added to the greater Mekong region’s capacity with its 260 MW Trung Son project becoming fully operational in 2017.Pakistan’s installed capacity is 7,477. Country’s new power project received certified emissions reduction credits under the Clean Development Mechanism.South Korea and Malaysia have also been increasing their hydropower capacity. The latter has been working on expansion realising the significant role it plays in the country’s energy generation and meeting climate change goals.Indonesia is ranked ninth in the region followed by North Korea that generates almost 70 per cent of electricity through hydropower, according to the above-mentioned report.Laos’ hydropower capacity is 4,984 MW and has been consistently working towards strengthening its hydropower capacity. It exports electricity to China, Vietnam and Thailand and is keen to supply hydropower to Cambodia and Myanmar. It is followed by Thailand, Philippines and Myanmar.Two South Asian countries, Nepal and Bangladesh are ranked lowest in the region with comparatively lower hydropower capacity in the region. However, both countries are working towards increasing their capacity by commissioning more projects. (DataLEADS/ANN)