Arrival duty-free shop to open in May 2019

BUSINESS

Incheon International Airport Corp. said Sunday it started detailed research on the country's first arrival duty-free shop, which will tentatively open in May.



The move came as the government decided in September to allow duty-free shops at arrival terminals in a bid to reduce discomfort experienced by tourists and boost domestic consumption.







Incheon International Airport duty free shops (Yonhap)

Incheon International Airport said it will complete its studies on selecting the most optimal location for the new shop by the end of the year by taking various factors into consideration, with emphasis on minimizing potential passenger congestion.The operator said it will only allow small and medium-sized firms to participate in the bid for the duty-free shop and is to set flexible rent depending on revenue.The duty-free shop will be asked to have a higher portion of domestic goods compared with those at departure terminals.Cigarettes and other products that can affect quarantine procedures will be banned from being sold.The operator will announce the bid in February and seek to select a company in April. (Yonhap)