S. Korea not to call up core defender in Nov. football friendlies over doctoring records

South Korea's football governing body said Sunday it will not call up a core national team defender for friendly matches in November after he was found to have doctored his community service records.



The Korea Football Association said in a statement that Jang Hyun-soo will not be available for the national team selection for friendlies next month following the player's request. South Korea are scheduled to take on Australia on Nov. 17 and Uzbekistan on Nov. 20. Both matches will be played in Brisbane, Australia.







This file photo taken Oct. 8, 2018, shows South Korea national football team defender Jang Hyun-soo speaking to reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

According to the KFA, Jang told head coach Paulo Bento after South Korea's recent friendly matches against Uruguay and Panama that he will not be able to serve the national team in November because he needs to complete community service. With Bento's agreement, the KFA said it decided not to pick the FC Tokyo defender for the November games."I'm very sorry for this unpleasant incident," Jang said through the KFA. "I deeply regret what I did. I will sincerely complete my sports community service after the season is over." (Yonhap)