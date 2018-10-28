[Weather] Temperature drop accompanied by rain and thunder

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cold weather will be seen nationwide Sunday, with heavy rain in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.Due to the cold air passing through the country, some regions may see thunder and hail. The Korea Meteorological Administration advised people to be aware of traffic safety on the slippery road.A big temperature drop will be seen in the areas where rain will fall. The temperature will be 3 to 7 degrees Celsius lower than the average for the time of year, with Seoul reaching a daily high of 14 C and daily low of 5 C.Fine dust levels across the country are forecast to remain within the “good” to “normal” range due to brisk air circulation from wind and rain.Light rain is expected on Monday morning in the Chungcheong provinces, but it will soon clear up to reveal clear skies nationwide.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)