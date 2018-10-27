More than 160 S. Koreans arrive in Guam from typhoon-hit Saipan

NATIONAL

A South Korean military transport plane has airlifted 161 South Korean tourists to the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam from typhoon-hit Saipan, a South Korean official said Saturday.



A small number of them later left for South Korea on a commercial plane, the official at the South Korean Consular Agency in Hagatna, Guam, said by phone. Some of them also could leave for Seoul on early Sunday.



South Korean tourists wait for the arrival of a military plane in a Saipan airport on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A South Korean military transport plane arrives at a Saipan airport on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The C-130 Hercules plane also plans to bring South Koreans to Guam from Saipan on Sunday, the official said. But he said it remains unclear how many South Korean tourists in Saipan could be brought to Guam on Sunday.The South Korean military plane provided bottled water, instant noodles and ready-to-eat meals to more than 1,000 South Koreans tourists stranded in Saipan, the official said. He asked not to be identified.Saipan's international airport has been closed since Saipan was devastated by Super Typhoon Yutu earlier this week.On Sunday, Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second-biggest full-service carrier, plans to send a 302-seat B777 to Saipan to bring home South Korean tourists.Asiana Airlines and two South Korean low-cost carriers -- Jeju Air Co. and T'Way Air Co. -- plan to send four planes on Monday to bring home South Koreans from Saipan. (Yonhap)