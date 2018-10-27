N.K. media reports on military talks with Seoul, omits outcome

NATIONAL

North Korea's state media on Saturday reported on general-level military talks with South Korea a day earlier but didn't mention the outcome of the meeting.



North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the general-level military talks were held for "implementing the historic September Pyongyang Joint Declaration."





(Yonhap)

Friday's meeting was one of the follow-ups to the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last month."At the talks, both sides reviewed in an overall way the first-phase implementation of the military agreement attached to the 'September Pyongyang Joint Declaration,'" the KCNA said in English. "And they discussed the practical matters arising in the next-phase implementation and agreed to take necessary steps."South and North Korea agreed to withdraw 11 border guard posts each by November and verify their removal the following month during general-grade military talks at the truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.The two sides also decided on the "early" establishment of a joint military committee tasked with enforcing their Sept. 19 military agreement aimed at reducing border tensions and preventing accidental clashes.The KCNA, however, did report that Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun led the South's delegation and the North was represented by Lt. Gen. An Ik-san.(Yonhap)