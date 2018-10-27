N.K. media reports on military talks with Seoul, omits outcome

North Korea's state media on Saturday reported on general-level military talks with South Korea a day earlier but didn't mention the outcome of the meeting.
North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the general-level military talks were held for "implementing the historic September Pyongyang Joint Declaration."
|(Yonhap)
Friday's meeting was one of the follow-ups to the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last month.
"At the talks, both sides reviewed in an overall way the first-phase implementation of the military agreement attached to the 'September Pyongyang Joint Declaration,'" the KCNA said in English. "And they discussed the practical matters arising in the next-phase implementation and agreed to take necessary steps."
South and North Korea agreed to withdraw 11 border guard posts each by November and verify their removal the following month during general-grade military talks at the truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.
The two sides also decided on the "early" establishment of a joint military committee tasked with enforcing their Sept. 19 military agreement aimed at reducing border tensions and preventing accidental clashes.
The KCNA, however, did report that Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun led the South's delegation and the North was represented by Lt. Gen. An Ik-san.
