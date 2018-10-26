Coupang to launch eco-friendly logistics service

BUSINESS

E-commerce company Coupang said it will launch a special delivery service, starting with a new environmentally friendly delivery center in Daegu in November.Coupang Logistics Service, a Coupang subsidiary that recently received authorization from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to operate as a delivery service provider, will open the country’s first logistics and delivery center with charging stations for electric cargo trucks.After opening its initial branch in Daegu, Coupang said CLS will open more such centers across the country. According to the company, CLS is the only delivery service provider in Korea that directly hires its entire delivery workforce. In Korea, most delivery workers have to buy their own trucks and pay for maintenance and insurance coverage as they work as independent contractors.CLS will hire more employees who will be eligible for benefits such as higher salaries, more annual leave days and extended insurance coverage, Coupang said.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)