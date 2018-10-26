Korea mulls military jet for its nationals in typhoon-hit Saipan

NATIONAL

The South Korean government is preparing to dispatch a military transport plane to Saipan this weekend to help its nationals stranded by a powerful typhoon, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.



Saipan's international airport has been closed since the Western Pacific island was devastated by Super Typhoon Yutu on Wednesday.



There are more than 2,000 South Korean residents there in addition to around 1,800 travelers.



One of the residents has been reported to be slightly injured, with four houses ruined, the ministry said of the impact of the typhoon on Koreans there.







(Yonhap)

Following an inter-agency meeting on ways to help them, the ministry said the government is pushing for the dispatch of a military transport jet on Saturday.It added that related authorities will take immediate measures for the plane's passage into Saipan's airspace and obtaining a landing permit at a local airport.If dispatched, it would transport the tourists to Guam, where South Korea's flagship airlines operate direct flight services.The government also plans to send a rapid response team to Saipan for the supply of emergency aid materials and other necessary operations for the Koreans on the island. (Yonhap)