Some 1,700 Koreans stranded in typhoon-hit Saipan

NATIONAL

Some 1,700 South Korean tourists are estimated to be stranded in Saipan due to a typhoon that hit the Northern Mariana Islands, industry sources said Friday.



South Korea's air carriers are in talks with Saipan authorities to schedule their flights, though they will be possible only after the international airport in Saipan resumes operations, they said.







(AP)

Super Typhoon Yutu slammed the US territory in the Pacific on Thursday, leaving at least one person dead.Saipan is the territory's largest island, which is also a popular tourist destination for South Koreans. Some 180,000 South Korean nationals visited Saipan in 2015.No deaths or serious injuries have been reported among South Koreans, according to officials. (Yonhap)