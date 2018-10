BUSINESS

The National Pension Service, operator of the state-run pension fund, holds stakes of 10.03 percent in LG Innotek and 10 percent in Hanmi Pharmaceutical, it said in a statement Friday.The pension operator’s stake in CJ CGV, the movie theater arm under food and retail giant CJ Group, has reduced to 9.9 percent from 10.72 percent, it added.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)