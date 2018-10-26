KITA hosts networking event for German, Korean companies

BUSINESS

Representatives of German and Korean companies listen to a presentation at a networking event co-hosted by the Korea International Trade Association and the Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday in Seoul. (KITA)

The Korea International Trade Association and the Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry co-hosted a networking day in Seoul on Thursday to match German companies with Korean startups, according to KITA on Friday.The event was attended by German companies including SAP, Allianz, Porsche, BMW and Bosch as well as nine local startups. The local businesspeople pitched their products and talked with their German colleagues about how to advance into the European market.During the presentation, local smart-stamp startup 12cm said it was reviewing the possibility of advancing into the European market by seeking partnerships with German companies. It added that the firm currently provides services in 18 nations and has partnerships with 53 companies.Antje Resech, vice president of the Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “This event will provide a growth opportunity for both German and Korean companies. The close cooperation in the business sector is expected to contribute to boosting the economies of both nations.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)