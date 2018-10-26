Plastic cup ban a headache for coffee shop workers: poll

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A recent survey showed that part-time servers at coffee shops are experiencing worsened working conditions since the imposition of a ban on plastic cups for in-store customers.Job portal Albamon said Friday that according to its survey, 87.2 percent of the part-time servers who responded answered that their work had become more difficult since the ban.When asked why, 53.6 percent of respondents said they had more work, including washing mugs and glasses.In addition, 33.6 percent said many in-store customers gave them a hard time by insisting on takeout cups.The ban on plastic cups for customers who stay in cafes was introduced to tackle the plastic waste crisis in Korea. The rule went into effect in May.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)