US stresses full implementation of sanctions regarding Kaesong industrial park

Executives of South Korean companies that have factories in Kaesong are seeking to visit the industrial park north of the border next week for the first time since factories there were shut down in 2016.
|Kaesong Industrial Complex (Yonhap)
“The US expects all member states to fully implement UN sanctions, including sectoral goods banned under UN Security Council resolutions, and expect all nations to take their responsibilities seriously to help end the DPRK’s illegal nuclear and missile programs,” US State Department spokesperson Katina Adams said in response to RFA’s request for comments on the business leaders’ visit and possible restarting of the industrial park. DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.
Adams also noted that the US reaffirmed the Panmunjom Declaration during the Singapore Summit, and it did so because “progress on inter-Korean relations must happen in lockstep with progress on denuclearization,” according to RFA.
Adams reiterated that Moon has stated that the inter-Korean relations cannot advance separately from denuclearization of North Korea.
“The US and our allies the Republic of Korea and Japan are committed to close coordination on our unified response to North Korea,” Adams was quoted as saying by RFA.
A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said earlier that Seoul has shared with Washington the necessary details regarding the planned visit to Kaesong next week.
Seoul and Pyongyang are in the final stage of discussions on the proposed three-day visit, starting Wednesday, by about 150 business leaders to check on their facilities in the joint industrial park.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)