Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Kia posts Q3 operating profit of 117 billion won

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Oct 26, 2018 - 12:57
  • Updated : Oct 26, 2018 - 12:57
Kia Motors, sister company of Hyundai Motor, posted an operating profit of 117.3 billion won for the third quarter, lower than market projections, the company said Friday.

Kia generated 14.74 trillion won in revenue, and its operating profit has turned around from the 427 billion won deficit posted a year earlier.

The market projection for the carmaker’s third-quarter operating profit was 300 billion won.

(Herald DB)
A day earlier, Hyundai Motor said it had brought in 288.9 billion won in operating profit, the biggest-ever drop in quarterly earnings since adopting its current accounting standards in 2010.

By Cho Chung-un  
(christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114