Family found murdered in home, with dead suspect

BUSAN -- A family of four has been found brutally murdered in their home in the southeastern port city of Busan, along with the suspect who is believed to have killed himself after the slaying, police said Friday.



The bodies of an 84-year-old female victim, identified only by her last name Park, her 65-year-old son surnamed Cho, her daughter-in-law surnamed Park, 57, and a granddaughter, 33, were found in the bathroom and living room at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.







(Yonhap)

A son-in-law of the elder Park made the report to police saying he could not reach his family. Police officers who were called to the scene unlocked the door and found the victims.The victims seem to have been beaten multiple times with sharp and blunt objects, police said. The granddaughter had ligature marks around her neck that suggested strangulation.The suspect, presumed to be in his 30s, was discovered in another room. He is likely to have committed suicide after killing them.Police have secured surveillance footage of the suspect entering the apartment. He was wearing a hat and sunglasses and was seen carrying a bag that police believe likely had the murder weapons inside.Police plan to ask the crime lab to perform autopsies of the victims, while investigating the case to establish a motive. (Yonhap)